Norcros (LON:NXR) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Norcros (LON:NXR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 340 price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.33% from the stock’s previous close.

NXR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Norcros from GBX 350 to GBX 410 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 price objective on shares of Norcros in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Norcros has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 438.75.

Norcros Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of LON NXR traded up GBX 8 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 300. 65,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,633. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 280.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 275.55. Norcros has a 12 month low of GBX 184.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 320. The stock has a market capitalization of £269.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.60.

Norcros (LON:NXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 16.30 EPS for the quarter. Norcros had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 12.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norcros will post 31.3118812 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norcros Company Profile

Norcros is a market leading group of brands providing design led, high quality bathroom and kitchen products with operations primarily in the UK and South Africa.

Based in the UK, Norcros operates under six brands:

· Triton – Market leader in the manufacture and marketing of showers in the UK

· Merlyn – UK and Ireland’s No.1 supplier of shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors

· Grant Westfield – Leading manufacturer of high-end waterproof bathroom wall panels

· Vado – Leading manufacturer and supplier of taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves

· Croydex – Market-leading, innovative designer, manufacturer, and distributor of high-quality bathroom furnishings and accessories

· Abode – Leading niche designer and distributor of high-quality kitchen taps, bathroom taps, and kitchen sinks

Based in South Africa, Norcros operates under four brands:

· Tile Africa – Chain of retail stores focused on ceramic and porcelain tiles and associated products such as sanitaryware, showers, and adhesives

· Johnson Tiles South Africa – Manufacturer of ceramic and porcelain tiles

· TAL – Leading manufacturer of ceramic and building adhesives in South Africa

· House of Plumbing – Market-leading supplier of specialist plumbing materials

Norcros is headquartered in Wilmslow, Cheshire and employs around 2,100 people.

