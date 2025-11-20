Panmure Gordon Issues Positive Forecast for Rotork (LON:ROR) Stock Price

Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Panmure Gordon from GBX 360 to GBX 370 in a research note issued on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.21% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 395 price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 391.
Rotork declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
In other Rotork news, insider Dorothy Thompson acquired 17,610 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 340 per share, with a total value of £59,874. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Rotork is a market-leading global provider of mission-critical intelligent flow control solutions for oil & gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process and industrial applications. We help customers around the world to improve efficiency, reduce emissions, minimise their environmental impact and assure safety.
