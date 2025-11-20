Royal Bank Of Canada Lowers Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $99.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.73% from the company’s current price.

TGT has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Target from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Target from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.10.

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.29. 2,736,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,325,537. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $145.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.02. The company has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The business had revenue of $25.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,347 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Target by 32.3% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in Target by 0.6% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 17,618 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Target by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Target by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

