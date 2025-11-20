Mizuho Cuts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $88.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Mizuho from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TGT. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Target from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $102.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.10.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $86.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,736,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,325,537. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. Target has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $145.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $25.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

