Halma’s (HLMA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Halma (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 3,750 target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 3,250 to GBX 3,750 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,740 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Halma from GBX 3,290 to GBX 3,690 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,455.

Halma Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Halma stock traded up GBX 322 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,634. 21,867,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,815. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83. Halma has a one year low of GBX 2,316 and a one year high of GBX 3,764. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,446.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,244.84. The company has a market cap of £13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53.

In related news, insider Jennifer Ward sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,381, for a total value of £507,150. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Halma

Halma is a global group of life-saving technology companies, focused on growing a safer, cleaner, healthier future for everyone, every day. Its purpose defines the three broad markets it operates in:

– Safety – Protecting people’s safety and the environment as populations grow, and enhancing worker safety.

– Environment – Addressing the impacts of climate change, pollution and waste, protecting life-critical resources and supporting scientific research.

– Health – Meeting the increasing demand for better healthcare as chronic illness rises, driven by growing and ageing populations and lifestyle changes.

Halma employs over 9,000 people in more than 20 countries, with major operations in the UK, Mainland Europe, the USA and Asia Pacific.

