CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Releases Earnings Results

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 13.30 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. CMC Markets had a return on equity of 86.11% and a net margin of 95.92%.

CMC Markets Stock Performance

Shares of LON CMCX traded up GBX 56.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 264. 6,647,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £719.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.51. CMC Markets has a 52-week low of GBX 183.40 and a 52-week high of GBX 349. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 218.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 236.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CMC Markets news, insider David Fineberg bought 134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 225 per share, for a total transaction of £301.50. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CMC Markets

CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering.

The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.

