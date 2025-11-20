10,105 Shares in Deere & Company $DE Bought by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.7% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Deere & Company from $602.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $521.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.85.

NYSE DE opened at $474.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $465.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $400.64 and a twelve month high of $533.78. The company has a market capitalization of $128.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.87%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

