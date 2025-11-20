Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.9% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 28.2% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 5.2% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Barclays increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $343.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.49.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total value of $2,564,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 768,511 shares in the company, valued at $315,335,433.52. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.53, for a total value of $8,817,469.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,115,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,959,138.21. The trade was a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $58,561,456. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $535.69 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $298.00 and a 52 week high of $566.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $505.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 120.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

