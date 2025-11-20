Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 45.6% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 11,162 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 58.2% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $285.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $296.87.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

