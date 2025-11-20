258 Shares in Deere & Company $DE Acquired by Traub Capital Management LLC

Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $547,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.2%

DE stock opened at $474.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $400.64 and a 1-year high of $533.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $465.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.88. The firm has a market cap of $128.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Deere & Company

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.