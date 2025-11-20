258 Shares in Deere & Company $DE Acquired by Traub Capital Management LLC

Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $547,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Deere & Company Stock Up 0.2%
DE stock opened at $474.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $400.64 and a 1-year high of $533.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $465.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.88. The firm has a market cap of $128.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.85.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
