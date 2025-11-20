Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Invests $257,000 in Deere & Company $DE

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,204,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 7,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $13,588,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $2,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock opened at $474.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $465.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $490.88. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $400.64 and a 52-week high of $533.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $543.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $542.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.