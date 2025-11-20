TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Invests $265,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the second quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Trivium Point Advisory LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the first quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total transaction of $164,310.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,098.51. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $157.09 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $221.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.52 and a 200-day moving average of $187.23. The company has a market cap of $142.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 103.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 target price on Texas Instruments and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

