Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Cut to $425.00 by Analysts at Argus

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Argus from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report released on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Argus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 25.87% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial set a $379.00 price objective on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. KGI Securities cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $444.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.36.

HD stock traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $337.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,091. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $388.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.47. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $336.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The firm had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,234.11. This represents a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total value of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 11,569 shares of company stock worth $4,792,086 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Centerpoint Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 3,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. now owns 1,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% during the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Emprise Bank grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the third quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 3,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

