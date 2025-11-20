Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.08, but opened at $6.53. Wartsila shares last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 5,617 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WRTBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wartsila in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Wartsila in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wartsila presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34.

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Wartsila had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.89%.The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Wartsila will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a $0.0231 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 72.0%. Wartsila’s payout ratio is currently 13.64%.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers engine power plant products, such as gas, multi-fuel, and diesel engines; GEMS Digital Energy Platform, a smart software platform that monitors, controls, and optimizes energy assets on site and portfolio levels; GridSolv Quantum, a fully integrated energy storage solution, which enables ease of deployment and sustainable energy optimization; GEMS Power Plant Controllers; GEMS Fleet Director, which provides centralized real-time visibility into a global fleet of power plants; and GEMS Grid Controller that conducts intelligent grid control and optimized power management for microgrids of various sizes.

