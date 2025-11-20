GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PTIR) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PTIR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.13, but opened at $27.18. GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF shares last traded at $26.8380, with a volume of 1,567,958 shares traded.

GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF Trading Down 5.2%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.43.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF in the second quarter worth about $249,000. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter.

About GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (PTIR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Palantir Technologies Inc stock. PTIR was launched on Sep 3, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

