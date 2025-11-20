Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.54, but opened at $40.18. Hut 8 shares last traded at $40.4390, with a volume of 1,913,097 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HUT shares. Piper Sandler set a $74.00 target price on Hut 8 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $36.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Northland Securities set a $58.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hut 8

Hut 8 Stock Up 0.5%

The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.89 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.75.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.70 million. Hut 8 had a net margin of 115.39% and a return on equity of 8.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hut 8 news, CFO Sean Joseph Glennan sold 6,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $133,865.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,056.55. This represents a 49.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Flinn sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $225,675.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,951.05. This trade represents a 46.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 16,060 shares of company stock worth $399,485 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hut 8

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the first quarter valued at $360,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the 2nd quarter worth $3,688,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the first quarter worth $2,508,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 48.9% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 34,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Hut 8 by 256.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 51,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 37,147 shares during the period. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hut 8 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.