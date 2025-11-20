ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $51.68, but opened at $55.69. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors shares last traded at $55.3830, with a volume of 429,276 shares.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $799.37 million, a P/E ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 3.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.58.

Get ProShares Ultra Semiconductors alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $8,973,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,117,000. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd now owns 230,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,172,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Client First Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at about $8,680,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 30.1% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 52,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after buying an additional 12,209 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.