Pop Mart International Group (OTCMKTS:PMRTY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Pop Mart International Group Limited – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:PMRTY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.58, but opened at $25.00. Pop Mart International Group shares last traded at $25.90, with a volume of 1,750 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Pop Mart International Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Pop Mart International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. CLSA raised Pop Mart International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Nomura Securities raised Pop Mart International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Pop Mart International Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PMRTY

Pop Mart International Group Trading Down 2.4%

About Pop Mart International Group

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.77.

(Get Free Report)

Pop Mart International Group Limited is an investment holding company engages in the design, development and sale of pop toys principally in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan and internationally. The company offers blind boxes. Pop Mart International Group Limited is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pop Mart International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pop Mart International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.