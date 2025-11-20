Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Hellenic Telecom Organization SA (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.72, but opened at $9.41. Hellenic Telecom Organization shares last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 1,037 shares traded.

Hellenic Telecom Organization Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Get Hellenic Telecom Organization alerts:

Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.48 million. Hellenic Telecom Organization had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 12.39%.

About Hellenic Telecom Organization

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Telekom Romania Mobile segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hellenic Telecom Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellenic Telecom Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.