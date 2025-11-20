Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Sasol Ltd. (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.30, but opened at $7.03. Sasol shares last traded at $7.1050, with a volume of 430,020 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sasol in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.
Sasol Stock Down 4.7%
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 709,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 50,412 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Sasol during the second quarter worth $833,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Sasol by 549.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 101,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 86,279 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Sasol by 11.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 767,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 81,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Sasol by 368.2% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 437,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 344,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.
Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.
