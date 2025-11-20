ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $55.24, but opened at $52.71. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $52.2380, with a volume of 1,746,318 shares trading hands.
ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.95.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPXU. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 620.0% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 18.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter.
ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile
The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.
