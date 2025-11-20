NTT (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

NTT Inc. – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.3550, but opened at $23.65. NTT shares last traded at $24.2050, with a volume of 3,969 shares.

NTT Trading Down 0.7%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $82.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.17.

NTT (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.48 billion. NTT had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.20%.

NTT Company Profile

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation operates as a telecommunications company in Japan and internationally. It operates through Integrated ICT Business, Regional Communications Business, Global Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Integrated ICT Business segment offers mobile phone, domestic inter-prefectural communications, international communications, solutions, and system development and related services.

