Real Talk Capital LLC Invests $246,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Real Talk Capital LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,306,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,872,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180,445 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,350,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,050,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,835 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,046,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,728,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,760 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,058,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,299,108,000 after acquiring an additional 324,615 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,864,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,471,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,758 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $282.53 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $134.25 and a 12-month high of $311.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.34.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.9678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 27th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

