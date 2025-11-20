Howe & Rusling Inc. Buys 696 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,874 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 78,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $18,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 4,075 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $281.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 12 month low of $201.63 and a 12 month high of $302.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.71.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 24.22%.The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $289.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.10.

In related news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 1,650 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $282.97 per share, with a total value of $466,900.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,640. This represents a 15.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $281.86 per share, with a total value of $732,836.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,020. The trade was a 59.09% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

