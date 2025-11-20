Howe & Rusling Inc. Cuts Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Howe & Rusling Inc. trimmed its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,762 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $11,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter worth about $215,000. LeConte Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 1.6% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 164,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock opened at $136.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.13 and a 200-day moving average of $109.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $144.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on APH. Wall Street Zen lowered Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 price objective on Amphenol and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 target price on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 258,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total value of $36,945,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 167,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,013,924. This trade represents a 60.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $16,940,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,625. The trade was a 90.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,323,118 shares of company stock worth $174,426,462. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

