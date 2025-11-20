NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $275.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NVDA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-two have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.39.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $186.52 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.37 and a 200-day moving average of $167.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $13,317,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at $12,829,142,350.62. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

