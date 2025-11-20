Sanford C. Bernstein Issues Positive Forecast for Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Stock Price

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LOW. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $253.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.14.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 4.1%

NYSE:LOW opened at $228.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $206.38 and a 12-month high of $280.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.250-12.250 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total transaction of $238,938.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,462.80. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $11,942,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 66,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,145,891.60. The trade was a 39.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 52,931 shares of company stock worth $14,381,752 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,322,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Advent Capital Management DE boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 20.0% in the first quarter. Advent Capital Management DE now owns 18,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 147.3% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 2,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

