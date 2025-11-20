Melius Research Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $320.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Melius Research from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Melius Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 71.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NVDA. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI set a $261.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-two have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.39.

NVDA opened at $186.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.37 and its 200 day moving average is $167.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.NVIDIA’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

