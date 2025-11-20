Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE:JNJ opened at $203.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $203.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

