Telligent Fund LP Purchases New Shares in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Telligent Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 700.0% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on AutoZone from $4,900.00 to $4,800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,741.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,900.00 to $4,775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,100.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4,090.00 to $4,262.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,547.56.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.6%

AZO stock opened at $3,804.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,984.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,892.09. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,036.40 and a 12 month high of $4,388.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.52 by ($1.81). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 13.19%.The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $51.58 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 8th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,775.00, for a total value of $1,132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,400. This represents a 41.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,020.88, for a total value of $10,184,889.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 55 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,148.40. This trade represents a 97.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,693 shares of company stock worth $23,259,891. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

