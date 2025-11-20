Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) CFO Alexandra Balcom Sells 729 Shares of Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total transaction of $76,005.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 61,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,436,386.84. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alexandra Balcom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 17th, Alexandra Balcom sold 20,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $1,989,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Alexandra Balcom sold 1,683 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $144,014.31.

On Monday, October 13th, Alexandra Balcom sold 20,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total value of $1,770,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 30th, Alexandra Balcom sold 20,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,701,200.00.

On Monday, September 29th, Alexandra Balcom sold 7,588 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $645,055.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVL traded up $4.17 on Thursday, hitting $111.30. The company had a trading volume of 204,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,011. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.31. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.53 and a 52-week high of $112.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.68 and a 200 day moving average of $81.43.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.31). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

NUVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $152.00 price objective on Nuvalent in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nuvalent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 120,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Nuvalent during the first quarter worth about $404,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuvalent by 51.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 282,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,003,000 after acquiring an additional 95,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Nuvalent by 23.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

