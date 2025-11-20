Quilter Plc Has $74.85 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Quilter Plc increased its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,428 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.4% of Quilter Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $74,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $2,730,414,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15,135.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,071,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,197,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004,975 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $607,621,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,213,848,000 after buying an additional 2,639,797 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,549,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $598,280,000 after buying an additional 2,332,293 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $117.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $494.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $123.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 59.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Melius Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Melius started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.