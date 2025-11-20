UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 33,905 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $30,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 123.3% during the second quarter. Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $504,000. Miller Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 929 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $423.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.4%

UNH opened at $309.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $346.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.57. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $622.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The business had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 46.14%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.