NFP Retirement Inc. Sells 830 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

NFP Retirement Inc. cut its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PKS Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 16.5% during the second quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 10,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,953,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,661,000 after buying an additional 12,387 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 425,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,973,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 61,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,771,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $191.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chevron from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.55.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $151.72 on Thursday. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $305.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.65.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The business had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 96.20%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

