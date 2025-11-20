JOYY (NASDAQ:JOYY) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

JOYY Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:JOYY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.85 and last traded at $66.57, with a volume of 456824 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JOYY shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JOYY in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised JOYY to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised JOYY from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

JOYY Stock Up 9.3%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.29.

JOYY (NASDAQ:JOYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter. JOYY had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 82.39%.The business had revenue of $507.76 million for the quarter.

JOYY Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. JOYY’s payout ratio is 11.73%.

Institutional Trading of JOYY

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOYY. Stonehill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOYY during the third quarter valued at about $80,885,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in JOYY during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in JOYY during the third quarter valued at about $9,204,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in JOYY in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $451,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as live talk with other users, make video calls, and watch trend videos; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls, text messages, and photo and video sharing.

Further Reading

