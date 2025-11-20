Vanguard Group Inc. Has $4.67 Billion Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,058,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,448 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Rockwell Automation worth $4,669,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $39,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 48.7% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 59.6% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $391.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.75.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $372.34 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $398.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.40. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 822 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $300,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,795. This trade represents a 45.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,700. The trade was a 13.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,075 shares of company stock valued at $34,820,361. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

