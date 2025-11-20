CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Trading 28.1% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 28.1% during trading on Thursday after Panmure Gordon raised their price target on the stock from GBX 240 to GBX 260. Panmure Gordon currently has a hold rating on the stock. CMC Markets traded as high as GBX 271.50 and last traded at GBX 265.71. 6,704,996 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 950% from the average session volume of 638,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 207.50.

Insider Activity at CMC Markets

In related news, insider David Fineberg purchased 134 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 225 per share, for a total transaction of £301.50. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMC Markets Stock Up 28.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 218.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 236.09. The company has a market capitalization of £724.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.51.

CMC Markets Company Profile

CMC Markets ( LON:CMCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 13.30 earnings per share for the quarter. CMC Markets had a net margin of 95.92% and a return on equity of 86.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CMC Markets Plc will post 20.9884902 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering.

The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.

