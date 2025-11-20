Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT) Director David Colpman Purchases 15,500 Shares of Stock

Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) Director David Colpman bought 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $11,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 18,598 shares in the company, valued at $13,762.52. This trade represents a 500.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Elutia Stock Performance

Shares of ELUT traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.66. 33,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,236. The company has a market cap of $27.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.78. Elutia Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60.

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elutia Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Elutia

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Elutia by 310.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,643,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. acquired a new stake in Elutia during the third quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elutia by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,184,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elutia by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after buying an additional 306,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Elutia by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,136,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 276,300 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ELUT shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Elutia from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Elutia in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Elutia to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elutia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Elutia Company Profile

Elutia Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and commercializes drug-eluting biologics products for neurostimulation, wound care, and breast reconstruction in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Device Protection; Women's Health; and Cardiovascular. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used to accommodate cardiac implantable electronic devices, such as pacemakers and internal defibrillators.

