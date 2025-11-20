Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT) Director David Colpman Purchases 15,500 Shares of Stock

Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) Director David Colpman bought 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $11,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 18,598 shares in the company, valued at $13,762.52. This trade represents a 500.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Elutia Stock Performance
Shares of ELUT traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.66. 33,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,236. The company has a market cap of $27.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.78. Elutia Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60.
Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elutia Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently issued reports on ELUT shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Elutia from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Elutia in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Elutia to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elutia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.
Elutia Company Profile
Elutia Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and commercializes drug-eluting biologics products for neurostimulation, wound care, and breast reconstruction in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Device Protection; Women's Health; and Cardiovascular. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used to accommodate cardiac implantable electronic devices, such as pacemakers and internal defibrillators.
