Superloop (ASX:SLC) Insider Alexandra Crammond Acquires 18,498 Shares of Stock

Superloop Limited (ASX:SLC – Get Free Report) insider Alexandra Crammond acquired 18,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.70 per share, with a total value of A$49,944.60.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Superloop Limited operates as a telecommunications and internet service provider in Australia. It operates through Consumer, Business, and Wholesale segments. The Consumer segment offers internet and mobile phone products for domestic residential use. The Business segment provides NBN TC2 and enterprise ethernet, internet access, dark fibre, fixed wireless access, third party access, mobile 4G, SD-WAN, security, VoIP, and managed Wifi.

