Insider Buying: Propel Funeral Partners (ASX:PFP) Insider Acquires 15,690 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2025

Propel Funeral Partners Limited (ASX:PFPGet Free Report) insider Naomi Edwards purchased 15,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$4.82 per share, for a total transaction of A$75,688.56.

Propel Funeral Partners Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.16. The company has a market capitalization of $812.57 million, a P/E ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 0.45.

Propel Funeral Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 139.0%. This is a boost from Propel Funeral Partners’s previous Final dividend of $0.07. Propel Funeral Partners’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Propel Funeral Partners

Propel Funeral Partners Limited provides death care services in Australia and New Zealand. It is involved in the collection and transfer of the deceased; provision of mortuary services; and arrangement and conducting a funeral, cremation, burial, and memorialization activities. As of June 30, 2022, the company owned and operated 144 properties comprising 79 owned and 65 leased, which included 32 cremation facilities and 9 cemeteries.

