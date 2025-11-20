Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Upgraded by Barclays to Strong-Buy Rating

Barclays upgraded shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Range Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Range Resources to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Roth Capital cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Range Resources from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.85.

Get Range Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Range Resources

Range Resources Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE:RRC traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.22. 643,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,902,997. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.28. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $43.50.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $655.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 19.64%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 1,464.6% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Range Resources

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.