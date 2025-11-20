MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Upgraded to Hold at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MTUAY. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered MTU Aero Engines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTUAY traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $204.27. 2,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.32. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of $145.02 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.50.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 25.61%. Analysts anticipate that MTU Aero Engines will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MTU Aero Engines

(Get Free Report)

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.