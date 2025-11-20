Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Beazer Homes USA Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE BZH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.75. 91,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,648. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average is $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.16. Beazer Homes USA has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $36.72.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $791.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZH. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at about $509,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the second quarter worth about $234,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 158.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 43,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 297.4% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 54,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 41,112 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

