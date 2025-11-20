Aflac (NYSE:AFL) EVP Sells $1,776,544.00 in Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) EVP Audrey Tillman sold 15,862 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,776,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 230,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,837,056. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Aflac Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.31. 291,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186,433. The company has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $96.95 and a one year high of $115.83.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.08%. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aflac from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler set a $125.00 target price on shares of Aflac and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Institutional Trading of Aflac

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 1,526.7% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

