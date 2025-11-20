Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Raised to Strong-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lynas Rare Earths presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds interests in the Mount Weld and Kalgoorlie projects in Western Australia. Its products include lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, and dysprosium.
