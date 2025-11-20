Insider Buying: Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Buys $140,943.36 in Stock

Donegal Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 7,104 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $140,943.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 13,760,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,013,756.16. The trade was a 0.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 7,587 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $148,856.94.

On Monday, November 17th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $159,280.00.

On Friday, November 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $159,360.00.

On Thursday, November 13th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 29,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $566,370.00.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,794 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $134,113.56.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 7,297 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $143,459.02.

On Monday, November 10th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $154,880.00.

On Thursday, November 6th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $153,040.00.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.71 per share, with a total value of $149,680.00.

On Friday, September 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 20,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $390,600.00.

Shares of DGICA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.51. 28,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,015. The stock has a market cap of $714.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Donegal Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $21.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.95.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 8.33%.The firm had revenue of $245.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.19 million. Equities analysts expect that Donegal Group, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Donegal Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donegal Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Donegal Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Donegal Group by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 477.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 422.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 443.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

