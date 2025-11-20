FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 641 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,539 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 3,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. now owns 1,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,234.11. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,254,313.20. The trade was a 8.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 11,569 shares of company stock valued at $4,792,086 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $334.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $333.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $388.76 and its 200 day moving average is $381.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $379.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

