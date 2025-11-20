LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 6.70 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. LondonMetric Property had a net margin of 66.69% and a return on equity of 3.87%.

LondonMetric Property Price Performance

LMP traded down GBX 1.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 186.90. 48,792,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,469,903. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 186.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 191.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.84, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.81. LondonMetric Property has a twelve month low of GBX 167.10 and a twelve month high of GBX 207. The company has a market cap of £4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMP. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 219 to GBX 224 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, LondonMetric Property presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 231.33.

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 100 REIT that owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers demands and delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term. As a real estate owner, we look to help occupiers, communities and stakeholders grow, thrive and revitalise in an evolving and complex world.

