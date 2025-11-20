Home Depot FY2026 EPS Forecast Cut by Telsey Advisory Group

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Home Depot in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $14.48 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $14.99. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $15.13 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q1 2027 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.50 EPS.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $401.00 to $376.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $444.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Home Depot Trading Up 0.8%

Home Depot stock traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $337.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,091. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $388.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,234.11. The trade was a 25.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total value of $1,551,900.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at $9,941,924.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,569 shares of company stock valued at $4,792,086. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,885,603,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 36,207.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,076,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,694,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049,029 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $2,076,592,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 16,746.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,663,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 60.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,109,878,000 after buying an additional 3,836,051 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.