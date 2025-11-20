Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 1,334 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,322 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Postrock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the second quarter. Postrock Partners LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 10,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $78.39 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.90. The stock has a market cap of $308.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

In related news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 163,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $12,760,942.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 281,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,887,068.88. This represents a 36.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $1,190,891.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 198,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,197.25. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 961,950 shares of company stock valued at $74,696,164. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. William Blair raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, CICC Research lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

